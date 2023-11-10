GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City welcomes back a pair of its stalwarts in Piper Como (13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Izzie Gamble (8.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.9 apg) to lead the Eagles into the new season.
Entering his third season at the helm, coach Dennis Ranker said, “We should be a good outside shooting team, and have the potential to be very effective in both our half-court defense and offense.”
Sophomore Lola Kolbe will have the opportunity to see her time increase. Last year, No. 33 hauled down 3.6 boards throughout her 21 games played.
The Eagles will open the new campaign on December 1 versus Moniteau in the Kiser Classic.
“I have high expectations for our team,” Ranker said. “We have some very talented pieces and have worked very hard all off-season. The development of depth and embracing roles will determine our success. We always have a goal of both region and district championships in our program.”
Grove City Eagles
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Dennis Ranker
2022-23 Record: 10-11 (6-6), 4th place in Region 4
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Warren in District 10 (4A) First Round
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 40.2
Scoring Defense: 41.0
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Piper Como – 13.4
Rebounding: Delaney Callahan –7.0
Assists: Piper Como – 2.1
Free Throw Percentage: Piper Como – 84.5%
Three-Point Percentage: Piper Como – 28.7%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Moniteau
Dec. 2 – Mercer
Dec. 5 – at General McLane
Dec. 7 – Franklin
Dec. 9 – at West Middlesex
Dec. 11 – at Maplewood
Dec. 14 – Greenville
Dec. 18 – Sharon
Dec. 21 – Farrell
Dec. 28 – at Laurel (Laurel Tournament)
Dec. 29 – vs. Hopewell (Laurel Tournament)
Jan. 4 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 8 – Wilmington
Jan. 11 – Hickory
Jan. 18 – Saegertown
Jan. 22 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 25 – Greenville
Jan. 29 – at Sharon
Feb. 1 – Sharpsville
Feb. 5 – at Wilmington
Feb. 8 – at Hickory
Feb. 15 – Slippery Rock