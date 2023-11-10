GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City welcomes back a pair of its stalwarts in Piper Como (13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Izzie Gamble (8.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.9 apg) to lead the Eagles into the new season.

Entering his third season at the helm, coach Dennis Ranker said, “We should be a good outside shooting team, and have the potential to be very effective in both our half-court defense and offense.”

Sophomore Lola Kolbe will have the opportunity to see her time increase. Last year, No. 33 hauled down 3.6 boards throughout her 21 games played.

The Eagles will open the new campaign on December 1 versus Moniteau in the Kiser Classic.

“I have high expectations for our team,” Ranker said. “We have some very talented pieces and have worked very hard all off-season. The development of depth and embracing roles will determine our success. We always have a goal of both region and district championships in our program.”

Grove City Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Dennis Ranker

2022-23 Record: 10-11 (6-6), 4th place in Region 4

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Warren in District 10 (4A) First Round

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 40.2

Scoring Defense: 41.0

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Piper Como – 13.4

Rebounding: Delaney Callahan –7.0

Assists: Piper Como – 2.1

Free Throw Percentage: Piper Como – 84.5%

Three-Point Percentage: Piper Como – 28.7%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Moniteau

Dec. 2 – Mercer

Dec. 5 – at General McLane

Dec. 7 – Franklin

Dec. 9 – at West Middlesex

Dec. 11 – at Maplewood

Dec. 14 – Greenville

Dec. 18 – Sharon

Dec. 21 – Farrell

Dec. 28 – at Laurel (Laurel Tournament)

Dec. 29 – vs. Hopewell (Laurel Tournament)

Jan. 4 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 8 – Wilmington

Jan. 11 – Hickory

Jan. 18 – Saegertown

Jan. 22 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 25 – Greenville

Jan. 29 – at Sharon

Feb. 1 – Sharpsville

Feb. 5 – at Wilmington

Feb. 8 – at Hickory

Feb. 15 – Slippery Rock