GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The 2022-23 Grove City Eagles achieved something that the boys program hasn’t accomplished since 1999: winning the district crown. Coach Chris Kwolek’s group topped Hickory (47-40) for the third time in the same year behind Nathan Greer’s 21-points to win the title.
“We expect to take that confidence from last year’s team and parlay it into a solid campaign,” Kwolek said. “With winning the first district championship in almost 25 years, expectations could not be higher.”
The Eagles return all five starters with guards Gavin Lutz, Jimmy Irani and Brett Loughry all back along with Nathan Greer and Kam Martin. Grove City will also have junior Paul Grubb and sophomore big-man Ben Fischer in the fold as well.
“We have almost every category checked off to be successful. We have size, speed, shooting and skill,” Kwolek said.
The Eagles will open the season at Reynolds on Dec. 5.
Grove City Eagles
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Chris Kwolek
2022-23 Record: 16-9 (8-1), 1st place in Region 4
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Won District 10 Title by defeating Hickory; Lost to Hampton in PIAA (4A) 1st Round
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 54.6
Scoring Defense: 47.6
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 5 – at Reynolds
Dec. 8 – at Franklin
Dec. 9 – vs. Central Valley (at New Castle)
Dec. 12 – Oil City
Dec. 15 – at Mercyhurst Prep
Dec. 16 – vs. South Allegheny (at LaRoche)
Dec. 22 – Shaler
Dec. 27 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament
Dec. 28 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament
Jan. 2 – at Fairview
Jan. 5 – at DuBois
Jan. 9 – Meadville
Jan. 16 – at Hickory
Jan. 19 – Sharon
Jan. 23 – Greenville
Jan. 26 – at Wilmington
Jan. 30 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 2 – Hickory
Feb. 6 – at Sharon
Feb. 9 – at Greenville
Feb. 13 – Wilmington
Feb. 16 – Slippery Rock