GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The 2022-23 Grove City Eagles achieved something that the boys program hasn’t accomplished since 1999: winning the district crown. Coach Chris Kwolek’s group topped Hickory (47-40) for the third time in the same year behind Nathan Greer’s 21-points to win the title.

“We expect to take that confidence from last year’s team and parlay it into a solid campaign,” Kwolek said. “With winning the first district championship in almost 25 years, expectations could not be higher.”

The Eagles return all five starters with guards Gavin Lutz, Jimmy Irani and Brett Loughry all back along with Nathan Greer and Kam Martin. Grove City will also have junior Paul Grubb and sophomore big-man Ben Fischer in the fold as well.

“We have almost every category checked off to be successful. We have size, speed, shooting and skill,” Kwolek said.

The Eagles will open the season at Reynolds on Dec. 5.

Grove City Eagles

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Chris Kwolek

2022-23 Record: 16-9 (8-1), 1st place in Region 4

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Won District 10 Title by defeating Hickory; Lost to Hampton in PIAA (4A) 1st Round

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 54.6

Scoring Defense: 47.6

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Reynolds

Dec. 8 – at Franklin

Dec. 9 – vs. Central Valley (at New Castle)

Dec. 12 – Oil City

Dec. 15 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Dec. 16 – vs. South Allegheny (at LaRoche)

Dec. 22 – Shaler

Dec. 27 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament

Dec. 28 – at Hampton Christmas Tournament

Jan. 2 – at Fairview

Jan. 5 – at DuBois

Jan. 9 – Meadville

Jan. 16 – at Hickory

Jan. 19 – Sharon

Jan. 23 – Greenville

Jan. 26 – at Wilmington

Jan. 30 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 2 – Hickory

Feb. 6 – at Sharon

Feb. 9 – at Greenville

Feb. 13 – Wilmington

Feb. 16 – Slippery Rock