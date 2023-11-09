GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville lost all five starters including three double-digit scorers (Grace Cano, 12.8; Josie Lewis, 11.7; Anna Harpst, 10.4) from last year’s 18-win team.
This year, the team will start fresh and hope to continue the winning tradition that coach Samantha Faler has brought with her to the program. “I expect this group to fight and give every team a battle. My expectations are that they’ll play hard, play smart and play together.”
Faler, entering her third season as Greenville’s head coach, has accumulated a winning percentage of 74.5% with a record of 38-13.
“The team’s strength and conditioning are always two of our strengths,” she says. “We should also be able to play ten girls which is a huge considering we barely substituted the past two years.”
The Trojans will have the likes of Lily Chapman, Peyton Davis and Preslie Kirila as the foundation for the season ahead.
Greenville will tip off the season in the Kiser Classic on December 1 at Grove City.
Greenville Trojans
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Samantha Faler
2022-23 Record: 18-7 (7-2), 2nd place in Region 4
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost 3rd place game in district tournament to Sharpsville
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 44.9
Scoring Defense: 32.5
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Grace Cano – 12.8
Rebounding: Grace Cano – 6.7
Assists: Josie Lewis – 4.2
Steals: Anna Harpst – 2.6
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Grove City’s Kiser Classic
Dec. 2 – at Grove City’s Kiser Classic
Dec. 5 – Saegertown
Dec. 7 – at Cochranton
Dec. 12 – at Meadville
Dec. 14 – Grove City
Dec. 18 – at Sharpsville
Dec. 28 – Greenville Christmas Tournament
Dec. 29 – Greenville Christmas Tournament
Jan. 4 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 8 – at Hickory
Jan. 16 – at West Middlesex
Jan. 18 – at Sharon
Jan. 20 – at Laurel
Jan. 22 – Wilmington
Jan. 25 – at Grove City
Jan. 29 – Sharpsville
Feb. 1 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 5 – Hickory
Feb. 12 – Sharon
Feb. 15 – at Wilmington