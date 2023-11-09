GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville lost all five starters including three double-digit scorers (Grace Cano, 12.8; Josie Lewis, 11.7; Anna Harpst, 10.4) from last year’s 18-win team.

This year, the team will start fresh and hope to continue the winning tradition that coach Samantha Faler has brought with her to the program. “I expect this group to fight and give every team a battle. My expectations are that they’ll play hard, play smart and play together.”

Faler, entering her third season as Greenville’s head coach, has accumulated a winning percentage of 74.5% with a record of 38-13.

“The team’s strength and conditioning are always two of our strengths,” she says. “We should also be able to play ten girls which is a huge considering we barely substituted the past two years.”

The Trojans will have the likes of Lily Chapman, Peyton Davis and Preslie Kirila as the foundation for the season ahead.

Greenville will tip off the season in the Kiser Classic on December 1 at Grove City.

Greenville Trojans

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Samantha Faler

2022-23 Record: 18-7 (7-2), 2nd place in Region 4

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost 3rd place game in district tournament to Sharpsville

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 44.9

Scoring Defense: 32.5

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Grace Cano – 12.8

Rebounding: Grace Cano – 6.7

Assists: Josie Lewis – 4.2

Steals: Anna Harpst – 2.6

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Grove City’s Kiser Classic

Dec. 2 – at Grove City’s Kiser Classic

Dec. 5 – Saegertown

Dec. 7 – at Cochranton

Dec. 12 – at Meadville

Dec. 14 – Grove City

Dec. 18 – at Sharpsville

Dec. 28 – Greenville Christmas Tournament

Dec. 29 – Greenville Christmas Tournament

Jan. 4 – Slippery Rock

Jan. 8 – at Hickory

Jan. 16 – at West Middlesex

Jan. 18 – at Sharon

Jan. 20 – at Laurel

Jan. 22 – Wilmington

Jan. 25 – at Grove City

Jan. 29 – Sharpsville

Feb. 1 – at Slippery Rock

Feb. 5 – Hickory

Feb. 12 – Sharon

Feb. 15 – at Wilmington