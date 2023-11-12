YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Chivas Whipple’s second season as the Golden Bears’ head coach, East went from a 1-18 team to a 10-11 group that was seeded 15th in the Division II tournament.
This year, he’s expecting that trend to continue.
“We’re looking forward to the growth of the returning players,” Whipple said. “We made some huge strides last year. We just want to continue and grow on and off the court.”
East returns senior Cam Sly (16 ppg, 9 rpg) and a strong group of juniors in Tyron Hudson (8 ppg), Zay McCray (21 ppg, 4 apg), Mike Brogdon (4 ppg, 3 spg) and Jared Colon (10 ppg). Other players to keep an eye on are Kevin Pullen (4 ppg, 9 rpg), Jose Castro, Zimere Matlock, Jerry Smith and Tyrus Davis.
“The team got to experience some small steps in the win column,”Whipple said. “We are just looking at the progression from the summer.”
East Golden Bears
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Chivas Whipple
2022-23 Record: 10-11
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Hawken
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 52.8
Scoring Defense: 58.5
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Zay McCray – 21.0
Rebounding: Cam Sly & Kevin Pullen – 9
Assists: Zay McCray – 4
Three-Point Percentage: Jared Colon – 38%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Akron North
Dec. 5 – Harding
Dec. 8 – at Liberty
Dec. 12 – Boardman
Dec. 15 – at Ursuline
Dec. 19 – Howland
Dec. 21 – at John Adams
Dec. 22 – Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Dec. 28 – at Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 5 – at Hubbard
Jan. 9 – Mooney
Jan. 16 – at Chaney
Jan. 19 – at East Liverpool
Jan. 23 – Ursuline
Jan. 30 – at Mooney
Feb. 4 – at Bedford
Feb. 6 – at West Branch
Feb. 9 – Chaney
Feb. 13 – at Struthers
Feb. 16 – Lowellville