YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Chivas Whipple’s second season as the Golden Bears’ head coach, East went from a 1-18 team to a 10-11 group that was seeded 15th in the Division II tournament.

This year, he’s expecting that trend to continue.

“We’re looking forward to the growth of the returning players,” Whipple said. “We made some huge strides last year. We just want to continue and grow on and off the court.”

East returns senior Cam Sly (16 ppg, 9 rpg) and a strong group of juniors in Tyron Hudson (8 ppg), Zay McCray (21 ppg, 4 apg), Mike Brogdon (4 ppg, 3 spg) and Jared Colon (10 ppg). Other players to keep an eye on are Kevin Pullen (4 ppg, 9 rpg), Jose Castro, Zimere Matlock, Jerry Smith and Tyrus Davis.

“The team got to experience some small steps in the win column,”Whipple said. “We are just looking at the progression from the summer.”

East Golden Bears

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Chivas Whipple

2022-23 Record: 10-11

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Hawken

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 52.8

Scoring Defense: 58.5

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Zay McCray – 21.0

Rebounding: Cam Sly & Kevin Pullen – 9

Assists: Zay McCray – 4

Three-Point Percentage: Jared Colon – 38%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Akron North

Dec. 5 – Harding

Dec. 8 – at Liberty

Dec. 12 – Boardman

Dec. 15 – at Ursuline

Dec. 19 – Howland

Dec. 21 – at John Adams

Dec. 22 – Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Dec. 28 – at Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 5 – at Hubbard

Jan. 9 – Mooney

Jan. 16 – at Chaney

Jan. 19 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 23 – Ursuline

Jan. 30 – at Mooney

Feb. 4 – at Bedford

Feb. 6 – at West Branch

Feb. 9 – Chaney

Feb. 13 – at Struthers

Feb. 16 – Lowellville