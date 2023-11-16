COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – What a season it was, a year ago, for the Crestview Lady Rebels. The team won 20-plus game, the league championship and advanced to the district final where they fell to Laurel.
“The expectations are high after an MVAC championship and district runner-up team,” says coach Aaron Blatch. “The core of our team is a year older and more experienced, and we’re excited about a talented group of freshmen as well. Our players are committed and have worked hard all off-season to position themselves for another successful season.”
Coach Blatch likes what he has coming back for this year with Addison Rhodes (19.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.9 apg), Luvrain Gaskins (11.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Emily Downey, Lexi Blower (6.9 rpg), Ava Bucey (10.1 ppg) and Myer Miller all returning to the mix.
Rhodes was named to Second-Team All-Ohio as a freshman. Gaskins received honorable mention all-state as well.
“We have a talented group with a nice combination of size and speed,” he says. “Luvrain and Lexi give us strength and physicality inside; Ava, Emily, Myer and Kerrigan Miller provide excellent perimeter shooting; Bri DiCross runs our team from the point guard position; Alexa DiCross provides intense defense; and Addison Rhodes scores and makes plays from all over the court. If our girls continue to play together on both ends of the court, they can have a special season.”
Crestview tips off the new season on Monday, November 27 at Springfield
Crestview Rebels
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Aaron Blatch
2022-23 Record: 21-3 (11-1), 1st place MVAC Grey Tier
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost District Final to Laurel
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 53.7
Scoring Defense: 35.2
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Addison Rhodes – 19.7
Rebounding: Luvrain Gaskins – 9.7
Assists: Reagan Edwards – 4.8
Free Throw Percentage: Addison Rhodes – 77%
Three-Point Percentage: Addison Rhodes – 38%
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Springfield
Nov. 30 – Lowellville
Dec. 4 – at Girard
Dec. 7 – at Liberty
Dec. 9 – East Liverpool
Dec. 11 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 14 – at Brookfield
Dec. 16 – Minerva
Dec. 18 – Newton Falls
Dec. 21 – Salem
Dec. 28 – at Champion
Jan. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 6 – at Poland
Jan. 8 – LaBrae
Jan. 11 – Liberty
Jan. 15 – at Struthers
Jan. 18 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 22 – Brookfield
Jan. 25 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 29 – Champion
Feb. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 5 – at LaBrae