COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – What a season it was, a year ago, for the Crestview Lady Rebels. The team won 20-plus game, the league championship and advanced to the district final where they fell to Laurel.

“The expectations are high after an MVAC championship and district runner-up team,” says coach Aaron Blatch. “The core of our team is a year older and more experienced, and we’re excited about a talented group of freshmen as well. Our players are committed and have worked hard all off-season to position themselves for another successful season.”

Coach Blatch likes what he has coming back for this year with Addison Rhodes (19.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.9 apg), Luvrain Gaskins (11.6 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Emily Downey, Lexi Blower (6.9 rpg), Ava Bucey (10.1 ppg) and Myer Miller all returning to the mix.

Rhodes was named to Second-Team All-Ohio as a freshman. Gaskins received honorable mention all-state as well.

“We have a talented group with a nice combination of size and speed,” he says. “Luvrain and Lexi give us strength and physicality inside; Ava, Emily, Myer and Kerrigan Miller provide excellent perimeter shooting; Bri DiCross runs our team from the point guard position; Alexa DiCross provides intense defense; and Addison Rhodes scores and makes plays from all over the court. If our girls continue to play together on both ends of the court, they can have a special season.”

Crestview tips off the new season on Monday, November 27 at Springfield

Crestview Rebels

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Aaron Blatch

2022-23 Record: 21-3 (11-1), 1st place MVAC Grey Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost District Final to Laurel

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 53.7

Scoring Defense: 35.2

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Addison Rhodes – 19.7

Rebounding: Luvrain Gaskins – 9.7

Assists: Reagan Edwards – 4.8

Free Throw Percentage: Addison Rhodes – 77%

Three-Point Percentage: Addison Rhodes – 38%

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Springfield

Nov. 30 – Lowellville

Dec. 4 – at Girard

Dec. 7 – at Liberty

Dec. 9 – East Liverpool

Dec. 11 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 14 – at Brookfield

Dec. 16 – Minerva

Dec. 18 – Newton Falls

Dec. 21 – Salem

Dec. 28 – at Champion

Jan. 4 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 6 – at Poland

Jan. 8 – LaBrae

Jan. 11 – Liberty

Jan. 15 – at Struthers

Jan. 18 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 22 – Brookfield

Jan. 25 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 29 – Champion

Feb. 1 – Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 5 – at LaBrae