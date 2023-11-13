COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers navigated through a season of close, tough losses – five of their 10 setbacks were by single-digits – to post 14 victories and claim the sectional (over Valley Christian, 52-44).
This year, coach Todd Johnson returns a ton of talent as he’ll have back seven seniors – Ian Less (10.2 ppg, 1.4 apg), Maddox Brown (10.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), Alex Eusebio (5.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Devin Daugherty (10.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Cameron Clancy, Santino Gaglione and Anthony Gaglione as well as junior contributor Seth Straharik (7.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg) back into the mix this year.
“We’re returning four starters and two boys who saw varsity time,” Johnson said. “I expect us to be able to hit the ground running. The boys are well aware of what it takes to compete night-in and night-out at the varsity level so having that experience will help.”
The team welcomes back a pair of three-point marksmen (Ian Less, 38.5%; Seth Straharik, 36.4%) who shot 36% or better from beyond the arc. Free throw shooting was a positive from last year’s group as the Clippers were able to connect on 67.9% of their attempts (209-308).
“We have [kids] who have a high basketball IQ to go along with the returning experience,” Johnson said. “They have [shown a] tremendous work ethic and accountability.”
The season gets underway with a trip to East Palestine on Friday, Dec. 1.
“The hope is that we improve each day as a team and are playing some of our best basketball towards the end of the season to be in the mix for an EOAC championship,” Johnson said.
Columbiana Clippers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Todd Johnson
2022-23 Record: 14-10 (9-5), 4th place in EOAC
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Lutheran East
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 53.2
Scoring Defense: 50.0
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Maddox Brown – 10.8
Rebounding: Alex Eusebio – 6.6
Assists: Joe Guido – 2.4
Free Throw Percentage: Ian Less – 80.6%
Three-Point Percentage: Ian Less – 38.5%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at East Palestine
Dec. 5 – Southern
Dec. 8 – at Lisbon
Dec. 12 – Wellsville
Dec. 15 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 22 – at Springfield
Dec. 28 – at Heartland Christian Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Heartland Christian Tournament
Jan. 2 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 5 – Leetonia
Jan. 9 – East Palestine
Jan. 12 – at Southern
Jan. 16 – at West Branch
Jan. 19 – Lisbon
Jan. 20 – at United
Jan. 23 – at Wellsville
Jan. 26 – Valley Christian
Jan. 30 – United
Feb. 2 – at Leetonia
Feb. 9 – at Lakeview
Feb. 13 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 16 – Western Reserve