COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Clippers navigated through a season of close, tough losses – five of their 10 setbacks were by single-digits – to post 14 victories and claim the sectional (over Valley Christian, 52-44).

This year, coach Todd Johnson returns a ton of talent as he’ll have back seven seniors – Ian Less (10.2 ppg, 1.4 apg), Maddox Brown (10.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), Alex Eusebio (5.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Devin Daugherty (10.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Cameron Clancy, Santino Gaglione and Anthony Gaglione as well as junior contributor Seth Straharik (7.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg) back into the mix this year.

“We’re returning four starters and two boys who saw varsity time,” Johnson said. “I expect us to be able to hit the ground running. The boys are well aware of what it takes to compete night-in and night-out at the varsity level so having that experience will help.”

The team welcomes back a pair of three-point marksmen (Ian Less, 38.5%; Seth Straharik, 36.4%) who shot 36% or better from beyond the arc. Free throw shooting was a positive from last year’s group as the Clippers were able to connect on 67.9% of their attempts (209-308).

“We have [kids] who have a high basketball IQ to go along with the returning experience,” Johnson said. “They have [shown a] tremendous work ethic and accountability.”

The season gets underway with a trip to East Palestine on Friday, Dec. 1.

“The hope is that we improve each day as a team and are playing some of our best basketball towards the end of the season to be in the mix for an EOAC championship,” Johnson said.

Columbiana Clippers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Todd Johnson

2022-23 Record: 14-10 (9-5), 4th place in EOAC

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to Lutheran East

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 53.2

Scoring Defense: 50.0

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Maddox Brown – 10.8

Rebounding: Alex Eusebio – 6.6

Assists: Joe Guido – 2.4

Free Throw Percentage: Ian Less – 80.6%

Three-Point Percentage: Ian Less – 38.5%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at East Palestine

Dec. 5 – Southern

Dec. 8 – at Lisbon

Dec. 12 – Wellsville

Dec. 15 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 22 – at Springfield

Dec. 28 – at Heartland Christian Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Heartland Christian Tournament

Jan. 2 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 5 – Leetonia

Jan. 9 – East Palestine

Jan. 12 – at Southern

Jan. 16 – at West Branch

Jan. 19 – Lisbon

Jan. 20 – at United

Jan. 23 – at Wellsville

Jan. 26 – Valley Christian

Jan. 30 – United

Feb. 2 – at Leetonia

Feb. 9 – at Lakeview

Feb. 13 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 16 – Western Reserve