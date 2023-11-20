YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney topped No. 5 seed Brookfield in the opening round of the playoffs (51-48) in overtime before falling to Lakeview in the sectional final.

“We’re very excited as a team to get this season started,” said coach Dominic Diorio. “I think we have really nice bonding taking place with all of the girls on the team, which we haven’t had in the past and will be something we need. Our focus is to compete and keep getting better every day.”

The Cardinals welcome back Sophia Diorio, Samantha Rotunno and Talecia Huff to the starting lineup again.

“We’re looking to rely on this group to lead us,” Diorio said. “Their speed and athleticism as a trio has to be close to the tops in the state. We’re going to need each of them to step up their game on the scoring end to get us to where we want to go.”

Look for Dayna Hughes, Delanie Olesh, Katie Pregibon, Francesca Cassese, ZaniJahRay Wright, Sophia Rotunno and Julia Diorio to all contribute to the program this year.

“This group has all of the missing pieces we need to make up a well-rounded team,” Diorio said. “They have some size, speed and some scoring ability to compliment the returning starters to make us a real dangerous team.”

Mooney opens the year against West Branch on Nov. 24.

“We have to play one of the hardest, if not the hardest schedule in the area, especially for the size of school we are,” Diorio said. “We’re technically a Division IV school enrollment-wise, but officially a Division 3 team with competitive balance, and our schedule is loaded with very good Division 1 and [Division] 2 teams, along with some of the best teams in the [smaller classifications].”

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Dominic Diorio

2022-23 Record: 9-15 (4-2), 2nd place in Steel Valley Conference

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Lakeview in Sectional Final

2022-23 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 38.5

Scoring Defense: 41.0

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 24 – at West Branch

Nov. 27 – Salem

Dec. 9 – at Chaney

Dec. 11 – Warren JFK

Dec. 14 – at Harding

Dec. 21 – at Canton CC

Dec. 28 – vs. Springfield (at South Range)

Dec. 29 – vs. Massillon (at South Range)

Jan. 3 – Ursuline

Jan. 6 – Southeast

Jan. 8 – at East

Jan. 11 – Chaney

Jan. 15 – East

Jan. 20 – vs. Roger Bacon (at Bishop Hartley)

Jan. 22 – at Girard

Jan. 24 – Boardman

Feb. 1 – at Poland

Feb. 5 – at Canfield

Feb. 7 – at Ursuline

Feb. 12 – Walsh Jesuit

Feb. 15 – at Hubbard