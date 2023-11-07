CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield returns two starters from last year’s district championship team. The top-seeded Cardinals toppled Niles (71-16), West Branch (44-28) and Salem (32-26) en route to their first district crown in ten years.

Camie Dill (4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.8 apg) and Jenna Triveri (7.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg) are both back in the fold for coach Matt Reel’s group. They’re joined by Cami Hritz (4.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Grace McQuiston (4.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and Macey Kalina (2.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg).

“Losing four seniors means there is playing time available,” Reel said. “We expect to be a good shooting and passing team. We need to shoot the ball well because we lack height. We should also be much quicker defensively this year.”

Canfield lost their top three scorers (Abby Muckleroy, 9.3; Kate Sahli, 8.7; Kaylie Harmon, 7.9).

“We have a lot of players who will be competing for varsity time, Juniors Marina Koenig, Aleen Barakat, and Ryleigh Koren along with sophomores Carly Fleming, Sami Economous, Sofia Castronova, Ceci Muckleroy, Lorieanna Janone and Jenna Havrilla were part of a talented junior varsity team [last year],” Reel said.

Canfield is set to open the season with a road game against Struthers on November 22.

“We’re looking to improve daily and grow closer as a team daily are our two main goals,” Reel said. “We expect to compete nightly against a formidable schedule and want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”

Canfield Cardinals

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Matt Reel

2022-23 Record: 25-2

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Won District title (def. Salem); Lost in Regional Final to Northwest

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 51.0

Scoring Defense: 31.6

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Abby Muckleroy – 9.3

Rebounding: Abby Muckleroy – 5.0

Assists: Kate Sahli – 3.1

Free Throw Percentage: Kate Sahli – 75.3%

Three-Point Percentage: Kaylie Harmon – 39.8%

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Struthers

Nov. 27 – Alliance

Dec. 4 – Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 6 – at Louisville

Dec. 9 – at Streetsboro

Dec. 16 – at Salem

Dec. 19 – Marlington

Dec. 23 – at Stow

Dec. 27 – at Tallmadge

Dec. 30 – at West Branch

Jan. 3 – Boardman

Jan. 6 – at Fitch

Jan. 10 – at Howland

Jan. 13 – vs. Chippewa (at Burton)

Jan. 17 – Harding

Jan. 20 – at Boardman

Jan. 24 – Fitch

Jan. 27 – Howland

Jan. 29 – at Ursuline

Jan. 31 – Mooney

Feb. 3 – at Harding

Feb. 8 – at Poland