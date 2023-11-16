CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – To begin the first month of the season with a 1-8 record isn’t the most desirable way to open a campaign.

However, that’s where the Campbell Memorial Red Devils were. Over the next two months of the season, Campbell went on a remarkable run to win ten of their last thirteen games during the regular season and claim a share of the league title (against Newton Falls, 44-41, on February 10).

Coach Nick Canterino has lots of talent returning this season. “We bring back a lot of experience,” he says. “We’re excited about the depth of this team. Our expectations are to defend our conference title and work towards being able to compete for other championships [in the post-season].”

The Red Devils will have back a pair of seniors in David Moore and Aziyah Flores along with a strong junior class headlined by Josue Rodriguez, Christos Davis and Mihali Koullias. Moore led the team in scoring (17.0) and rebounding (9.3) while Flores (10.3 ppg) and Rodriguez (10.8) each finishing by scoring in double-figures. Moore (41.5%) and Rodriguez (40.5%) had the hot hand last season from three-point range as each were able to shoot over 40% from long distance.

Canterino’s bunch begins the 2023-24 season in Kinsman on December 1 when they’ll meet Badger.

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Nick Canterino

2022-23 Record: 11-12 (11-3), T-1st place in MVAC Grey Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinal to Southeast

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 49.6

Scoring Defense: 53.0

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: David Moore – 17.0

Rebounding: David Moore – 9.3

Assists: Tre Thomas – 3.5

Free Throw Percentage: Aziyah Flores – 70.3%

Three-Point Percentage: David Moore – 41.5%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Badger

Dec. 5 – Boardman

Dec. 8 – at Poland

Dec. 12 – Garfield

Dec. 15 – Newton Falls

Dec. 19 – at Crestview

Dec. 22 – Mooney

Dec. 28 – Struthers

Dec. 29 – at Lowellville

Jan. 3 – Girard

Jan. 5 – Champion

Jan. 9 – at Brookfield

Jan. 12 – LaBrae

Jan. 16 – at Liberty

Jan. 19 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 23 – Crestview

Jan. 26 – at Garfield

Jan. 30 – at Champion

Feb. 2 – Brookfield

Feb. 6 – at LaBrae

Feb. 9 – Liberty

Feb. 13 – at Warren JFK