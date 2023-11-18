BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors shared the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Grey Tier with an impressive 11-3 mark in league play. After topping Southeast (62-48) in its playoff opener, Brookfield’s season came to an end in the district semifinals at the hands of South Range by a single point (45-44).

This season, Brookfield must move on without standouts such as Donovan Pawlowski (16.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.9 apg) and Isaiah Jones (16.9 ppg, 12.4 rpg).

The Warriors return a pair of senior starters in Matteo Fortuna (18.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.9 apg) and Nevon Hoffman (4.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg). Joining them on the roster will be Judah Dejoy, Riley Russo, Brandon Hardman, Shaun Dungee, Riley Coppage, Brandon Kratochvil, Josh Rankin and Mason Graybil.

“These kids are hard workers and are very coachable,” said coach Shawn Hammond. “We expect to compete in every game and we’ll strive to get better every quarter we play.”

Brookfield is scheduled to open the new season Dec. 1 versus Hubbard.

Brookfield Warriors

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Shawn Hammond

2022-23 Record: 18-6 (11-3), T-1st place in MVAC Grey Tier

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to South Range

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 61.8

Scoring Defense: 55.5

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Matteo Fortuna – 18.5

Rebounding: Isaiah Jones – 12.4

Assists: Donovan Pawlowski & Matteo Fortuna – 3.9

Free Throw Percentage: Donovan Pawlowski – 66.7%

Three-Point Percentage: Matteo Fortuna – 45.7%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Hubbard

Dec. 8 – Niles

Dec. 9 – at Sharpsville

Dec. 12 – at Crestview

Dec. 15 – at Champion

Dec. 19 – Liberty

Dec. 22 – Maplewood

Jan. 3 – Edgewood

Jan. 5 – at LaBrae

Jan. 9 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 12 – Newton Falls

Jan. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 19 – Champion

Jan. 20 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 23 – at Liberty

Jan. 26 – Crestview

Jan. 30 – LaBrae

Feb. 2 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 6 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 9 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Feb. 13 – Urban Scholars

Feb. 16 – at Mathews