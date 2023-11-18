BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Warriors shared the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Grey Tier with an impressive 11-3 mark in league play. After topping Southeast (62-48) in its playoff opener, Brookfield’s season came to an end in the district semifinals at the hands of South Range by a single point (45-44).
This season, Brookfield must move on without standouts such as Donovan Pawlowski (16.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.9 apg) and Isaiah Jones (16.9 ppg, 12.4 rpg).
The Warriors return a pair of senior starters in Matteo Fortuna (18.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.9 apg) and Nevon Hoffman (4.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg). Joining them on the roster will be Judah Dejoy, Riley Russo, Brandon Hardman, Shaun Dungee, Riley Coppage, Brandon Kratochvil, Josh Rankin and Mason Graybil.
“These kids are hard workers and are very coachable,” said coach Shawn Hammond. “We expect to compete in every game and we’ll strive to get better every quarter we play.”
Brookfield is scheduled to open the new season Dec. 1 versus Hubbard.
Brookfield Warriors
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Shawn Hammond
2022-23 Record: 18-6 (11-3), T-1st place in MVAC Grey Tier
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Semifinal to South Range
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 61.8
Scoring Defense: 55.5
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Matteo Fortuna – 18.5
Rebounding: Isaiah Jones – 12.4
Assists: Donovan Pawlowski & Matteo Fortuna – 3.9
Free Throw Percentage: Donovan Pawlowski – 66.7%
Three-Point Percentage: Matteo Fortuna – 45.7%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at Hubbard
Dec. 8 – Niles
Dec. 9 – at Sharpsville
Dec. 12 – at Crestview
Dec. 15 – at Champion
Dec. 19 – Liberty
Dec. 22 – Maplewood
Jan. 3 – Edgewood
Jan. 5 – at LaBrae
Jan. 9 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 12 – Newton Falls
Jan. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 19 – Champion
Jan. 20 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 23 – at Liberty
Jan. 26 – Crestview
Jan. 30 – LaBrae
Feb. 2 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 6 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 9 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 13 – Urban Scholars
Feb. 16 – at Mathews