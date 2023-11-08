BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol’s girls basketball program has high hopes for the season ahead with eight letter winners returning, 6 of which started last year for the Panthers.

“We’re hoping the growing pains we went through last year will pay off this season,” says second-year coach Randy Ward. “We’ve had a core group of girls who’ve been in the weight room since April and put together a really nice off-season. Our expectations are to defend home court, compete for a league title and compete in the district tournament.”

Payton Brook (13.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.2 spg) and Briauna Klingensmith (11.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.3 spg) lead a group of seniors that also features Christina Haycox (3.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Destiny Ernst (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg) as well. Juniors Samantha Mansfield (3.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and Peyton Gall (4.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg) also will be back in the fold this year. Look for Sadie Mansfield and Skylar Gibson to each play key roles on this year’s team.

The Panthers also hope that Leah Paris, Hailey Dennis, Skylar Scott as well as freshmen Lauren Church and Caydance Imhoff will play roles on the team this winter.

Bristol opens the season against Lowellville on November 22.

Ward mentions, “The strength of this team starts with the work and time these girls have spent together this summer in the weight room and on the court. We’re an experienced team that returns 95% of our scoring. Our group works and plays hard.”

Bristol Panthers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Randy Ward

2022-23 Record: 11-11

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Did not participate; forfeited Sectional Semifinal to East Palestine

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 42.5

Scoring Defense: 41.4

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Payton Brook – 13.7

Rebounding: Payton Brook – 5.6

Steals: Briauna Klingensmith – 3.3

Three-Point Field Goals: Payton Brook – 41

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Lowellville

Nov. 30 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 4 – Garfield

Dec. 7 – at Maplewood

Dec. 9 – St. John

Dec. 11 – Windham

Dec. 14 – Badger

Dec. 16 – at St. John

Dec. 18 – Lordstown

Dec. 21 – at Chalker

Dec. 30 – vs. Berkshire (at Hoosier Gym)

Jan. 2 – Champion

Jan. 4 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 11 – Mathews

Jan. 13 – at LaBrae

Jan. 15 – Chalker

Jan. 20 – Liberty

Jan. 22 – at Lordstown

Jan. 25 – at Windham

Jan. 27 – Heartland Christian