BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol has completed each of its’ last twelve seasons with a winning record; however, the Panthers want to make last season an anomaly as they were ousted in the second of the playoffs by Mathews and missed out a deeper post-season run while taking a step back in the win column from 17 to 14 wins.

Bristol returns plenty of experienced talent led by senior forward Mikey Burbach (15.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.3 apg) and junior guard Kaiden Kohler (11.0 ppg). The team also welcomes back senior Jayden Miller (4.6 ppg, 3.9 apg) along with juniors Jack Berry (5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Croc Thorp (3.9 ppg, 2.9 apg) and Zach Caldwell. Look for newcomers – Parker Gall, Seth Miller, Colt Berry and Zane Shafer – to all contribute this year for the Panthers.

“We’ll use [our] depth and athleticism to push the pace of play throughout the season,” says coach Craig Giesy, who’s entering his 13th season at the helm of the Bristol program. “We have five concrete goals this year in order to get the program back on track. Be a great teammate, be coachable, stay positive, no excuses and play hard.”

The Panthers will open the season at McDonald on December 1.

Bristol Panthers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Craig Giesy

2022-23 Record: 14-10 (9-5 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference)

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Mathews

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 59.0

Scoring Defense: 51.8

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Mikey Burbach, 15.5

Rebounding: Mikey Burbach, 9.0

Assists: Jayden Miller, 3.9

Free Throw Percentage: Kaiden Kohler, 60.6%

Three-Point Percentage: Kai Adams, 44.4%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at McDonald

Dec. 4 – Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 5 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 8 – at St. John

Dec. 12 – at Maplewood

Dec. 15 – Windham

Dec. 19 – at Southington Chalker

Dec. 20 – vs. Warren JFK (at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Dec. 22 – at LaBrae

Jan. 2 – Champion

Jan. 5 – Badger

Jan. 9 – Lordstown

Jan. 12 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 14 – vs. Chagrin Falls (at Berkshire Hoopfest)

Jan. 19 – Mathews

Jan. 23 – Southington Chalker

Jan. 26 – St. John

Jan. 30 – at Lordstown

Feb. 2 – at Windham

Feb. 6 – Maplewood

Feb. 9 – TBA (NAC Championship)

Feb. 16 – at Ursuline