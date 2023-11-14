BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol has completed each of its’ last twelve seasons with a winning record; however, the Panthers want to make last season an anomaly as they were ousted in the second of the playoffs by Mathews and missed out a deeper post-season run while taking a step back in the win column from 17 to 14 wins.
Bristol returns plenty of experienced talent led by senior forward Mikey Burbach (15.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.3 apg) and junior guard Kaiden Kohler (11.0 ppg). The team also welcomes back senior Jayden Miller (4.6 ppg, 3.9 apg) along with juniors Jack Berry (5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Croc Thorp (3.9 ppg, 2.9 apg) and Zach Caldwell. Look for newcomers – Parker Gall, Seth Miller, Colt Berry and Zane Shafer – to all contribute this year for the Panthers.
“We’ll use [our] depth and athleticism to push the pace of play throughout the season,” says coach Craig Giesy, who’s entering his 13th season at the helm of the Bristol program. “We have five concrete goals this year in order to get the program back on track. Be a great teammate, be coachable, stay positive, no excuses and play hard.”
The Panthers will open the season at McDonald on December 1.
Bristol Panthers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Craig Giesy
2022-23 Record: 14-10 (9-5 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference)
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Mathews
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 59.0
Scoring Defense: 51.8
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Mikey Burbach, 15.5
Rebounding: Mikey Burbach, 9.0
Assists: Jayden Miller, 3.9
Free Throw Percentage: Kaiden Kohler, 60.6%
Three-Point Percentage: Kai Adams, 44.4%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at McDonald
Dec. 4 – Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 5 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 8 – at St. John
Dec. 12 – at Maplewood
Dec. 15 – Windham
Dec. 19 – at Southington Chalker
Dec. 20 – vs. Warren JFK (at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)
Dec. 22 – at LaBrae
Jan. 2 – Champion
Jan. 5 – Badger
Jan. 9 – Lordstown
Jan. 12 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 14 – vs. Chagrin Falls (at Berkshire Hoopfest)
Jan. 19 – Mathews
Jan. 23 – Southington Chalker
Jan. 26 – St. John
Jan. 30 – at Lordstown
Feb. 2 – at Windham
Feb. 6 – Maplewood
Feb. 9 – TBA (NAC Championship)
Feb. 16 – at Ursuline