BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman fell in a heartbreaking three-point playoff loss to Shaker Heights (46-43) last February to close out the season with a 15-9 mark.

The Spartans welcome back two starters – senior Mackenzie Riccitelli (15.7 ppg, 3.8 apg, 4.8 spg) and junior Ava Freeborough (2.5 apg, 3.6 spg) – from last year’s team. Riccitelli led the maroon and white in free throw percentage (73%) while sinking 34 three-point baskets.

Boardman also will have seniors Faith Watson and Mary Catherine Werth as well as junior Sarah Bero (4.5 rpg) back in the fold. Look for Sam Duble, Ci Ci Johnson, Tori Strines, Janessa Prisby and Jocelynn Torres to most likely contribute as well.

“The strength of this year’s team is our speed,” says coach Jeff Hammerton. “I believe we can be a really good in transition and put pressure on teams defensively to turn them over into easy opportunities. We also have a nice mix of older and younger girls who are now in their second year with this coaching staff and know what to expect and how we want them to play.”

The Spartans open the 2023-24 season with three consecutive home games against South Range, Louisville and Lake beginning on November 29.

Hammerton indicates, “Our expectation is to build off last season’s success and bring back a winning culture to Boardman girls’ basketball. We have a tough schedule, which we embrace and love to compete against. The league is going to be as competitive as ever. We expect to be right in the thick of the AAC race.”

Boardman Spartans

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Jeff Hammerton

2022-23 Record: 15-9 (5-3), 2nd place in AAC

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to Shaker Heights

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 47.3

Scoring Defense: 42.1

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Mackenzie Riccitelli – 15.7

Rebounding: Cami Goske – 6

Assists: Gia Triveri – 4

Free Throw Percentage: Mackenzie Riccitelli – 73%

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 29 – South Range

Dec. 2 – Louisville

Dec. 6 – Lake

Dec. 9 – at Poland (United Way)

Dec. 16 – Marlington

Dec. 20 – Aurora

Dec. 22 – Tallmadge

Dec. 28 – vs. Struthers (South Range Holiday)

Dec. 29 – vs. Hilliard Davidson (South Range Holiday)

Jan. 3 – at Canfield

Jan. 6 – at West Branch

Jan. 10 – at Fitch

Jan. 13 – Harding

Jan. 17 – Howland

Jan. 20 – Canfield

Jan. 24 – at Mooney

Jan. 27 – Fitch

Jan. 29 – at East

Jan. 31 – at Harding

Feb. 3 – at Howland

Feb. 5 – Warren JFK

Feb. 10 – at Salem