LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local is expecting major improvements from the girls basketball team this winter.

“We feel confident about the upcoming season,” said coach Tony Sorge. “We have an All-Ohio player in Peyton Roberts (17.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg) returning, Cami Starkey is coming back from a season-ending injury last year, so we expect to be much more competitive with a solid rotation that’ll play very well together.”

Joining Roberts and Starkey will be Calli Sorge (2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg) plus key contributors in Kamryn Young, Addi Eells (2.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Tori Druschel (1.2 ppg) and Karsyn Bowyer (1.8 ppg).

The season tips off with their Nov. 27 game versus Edison.

“This season we’ll have a better rotation and deeper bench, which will allow us to do more on both ends of the court,” Sorge said. “We have four seniors that’ll lead us, who are determined to have success. Our players play very well together as a team, which will result in a more efficient offense.”

Beaver Local Beavers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Tony Sorge

2022-23 Record: 4-19

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Tuscarawas Valley in Sectional Semifinal

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 33.0

Scoring Defense: 54.9

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Peyton Roberts – 17.4

Rebounding: Peyton Roberts – 6.7

Steals – Callie Sorge – 1.9

Free Throw Percentage: Peyton Roberts – 74.7%

Three-Point Percentage: Peyton Roberts – 18.4%

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Edison

Nov. 30 – East Liverpool

Dec. 4 – at Union Local

Dec. 7 – Bellaire

Dec. 9 – at Oak Glen

Dec. 11 – at St. Clairsville

Dec. 15 – Harrison Central

Dec. 18 – Indian Creek

Dec. 21 – at Cambridge

Dec. 28 – Martins Ferry

Jan. 4 – St. Clairsville

Jan. 6 – Lisbon

Jan. 8 – at Harrison Central

Jan. 11 – at Indian Creek

Jan. 18 – Edison

Jan. 20 – Buckeye 8 (at St. Clairsville)

Jan. 22 – Oak Glen

Jan. 25 – at East Liverpool

Jan. 30 – OVAC

Feb. 3 – OVAC

Feb. 5 – Columbiana

Feb. 8 – United