LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local is expecting major improvements from the girls basketball team this winter.
“We feel confident about the upcoming season,” said coach Tony Sorge. “We have an All-Ohio player in Peyton Roberts (17.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg) returning, Cami Starkey is coming back from a season-ending injury last year, so we expect to be much more competitive with a solid rotation that’ll play very well together.”
Joining Roberts and Starkey will be Calli Sorge (2.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg) plus key contributors in Kamryn Young, Addi Eells (2.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Tori Druschel (1.2 ppg) and Karsyn Bowyer (1.8 ppg).
The season tips off with their Nov. 27 game versus Edison.
“This season we’ll have a better rotation and deeper bench, which will allow us to do more on both ends of the court,” Sorge said. “We have four seniors that’ll lead us, who are determined to have success. Our players play very well together as a team, which will result in a more efficient offense.”
Beaver Local Beavers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Tony Sorge
2022-23 Record: 4-19
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Tuscarawas Valley in Sectional Semifinal
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 33.0
Scoring Defense: 54.9
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Peyton Roberts – 17.4
Rebounding: Peyton Roberts – 6.7
Steals – Callie Sorge – 1.9
Free Throw Percentage: Peyton Roberts – 74.7%
Three-Point Percentage: Peyton Roberts – 18.4%
2023-24 Schedule
Nov. 27 – at Edison
Nov. 30 – East Liverpool
Dec. 4 – at Union Local
Dec. 7 – Bellaire
Dec. 9 – at Oak Glen
Dec. 11 – at St. Clairsville
Dec. 15 – Harrison Central
Dec. 18 – Indian Creek
Dec. 21 – at Cambridge
Dec. 28 – Martins Ferry
Jan. 4 – St. Clairsville
Jan. 6 – Lisbon
Jan. 8 – at Harrison Central
Jan. 11 – at Indian Creek
Jan. 18 – Edison
Jan. 20 – Buckeye 8 (at St. Clairsville)
Jan. 22 – Oak Glen
Jan. 25 – at East Liverpool
Jan. 30 – OVAC
Feb. 3 – OVAC
Feb. 5 – Columbiana
Feb. 8 – United