EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local was eliminated from the post-season last February by St. Clairsville in the Sectional Final.

Last year, Beaver Local had a 5-2 mark in games decided by single digits.

“We expect to have a lot of chemistry with five lettermen returning,” said coach Nick Miller. “We’ll be big, long and strong underneath. We have [plenty of] good depth and much to prove throughout the year. To say we’re excited, would be an understatement.”

The Beavers return three starters in Austin Cline, Evan Stephenson and Owen Hill from last year’s roster. Coach Miller also welcomes back key contributors Hunter Warrick, Keaton Heddleston and Taylor Johnson.

Beaver Local finished last year with a 4-7 overall Buckeye 8 Conference record as the team was 2-4 against the North Tier.

The Beavers will travel to Beloit to face West Branch on Dec. 1.

Beaver Local Beavers

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Nick Miller

2022-23 Record: 12-12

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to St. Clairsville

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 56.0

Scoring Defense: 55.8

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at West Branch

Dec. 5 – at Crestview

Dec. 8 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 12 – Oak Glen

Dec. 14 – Union Local

Dec. 19 – at Bellaire

Dec. 22 – at St. Clairsville

Dec. 29 – at Harrison Central

Jan. 2 – at Indian Creek

Jan. 5 – Cambridge Springs

Jan. 8 – Brooke

Jan. 9 – at Martins Ferry

Jan. 12 – St. Clairsville

Jan. 16 – Harrison Central

Jan. 19 – Indian Creek

Jan. 23 – East Liverpool

Jan. 27 – Buckeye 8

Jan. 30 – at Minerva

Feb. 2 – at Oak Glen

Feb. 6 – OVAC

Feb. 10 – OVAC

Feb. 13 – Salem