EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local was eliminated from the post-season last February by St. Clairsville in the Sectional Final.
Last year, Beaver Local had a 5-2 mark in games decided by single digits.
“We expect to have a lot of chemistry with five lettermen returning,” said coach Nick Miller. “We’ll be big, long and strong underneath. We have [plenty of] good depth and much to prove throughout the year. To say we’re excited, would be an understatement.”
The Beavers return three starters in Austin Cline, Evan Stephenson and Owen Hill from last year’s roster. Coach Miller also welcomes back key contributors Hunter Warrick, Keaton Heddleston and Taylor Johnson.
Beaver Local finished last year with a 4-7 overall Buckeye 8 Conference record as the team was 2-4 against the North Tier.
The Beavers will travel to Beloit to face West Branch on Dec. 1.
Beaver Local Beavers
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Nick Miller
2022-23 Record: 12-12
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to St. Clairsville
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 56.0
Scoring Defense: 55.8
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – at West Branch
Dec. 5 – at Crestview
Dec. 8 – at East Liverpool
Dec. 12 – Oak Glen
Dec. 14 – Union Local
Dec. 19 – at Bellaire
Dec. 22 – at St. Clairsville
Dec. 29 – at Harrison Central
Jan. 2 – at Indian Creek
Jan. 5 – Cambridge Springs
Jan. 8 – Brooke
Jan. 9 – at Martins Ferry
Jan. 12 – St. Clairsville
Jan. 16 – Harrison Central
Jan. 19 – Indian Creek
Jan. 23 – East Liverpool
Jan. 27 – Buckeye 8
Jan. 30 – at Minerva
Feb. 2 – at Oak Glen
Feb. 6 – OVAC
Feb. 10 – OVAC
Feb. 13 – Salem