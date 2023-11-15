KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger closed out the 2022-23 season with 20-wins and a trip to the district championship game. This year the expectations are on the same trajectory with 6’5 senior Duncan Moy back in the mix.

Coach Josh Upshire states, “We’re looking to compete every night. Our non-conference schedule will test us and get us ready for tournament play. We want to give ourselves a chance to win our first conference in over fifteen years.”

Moy averaged 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and dished out 3.6 assists as a junior. He also shot 79% from the foul line (147-186) while earning All-State First-Team honors. Both Preston Geracitano (7.6 ppg) and Lewis Flowers (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg) started as freshmen last year. They’re both back along with seniors Nick Barr and Bryce Gross as well as sophomore Tyler McWilliams (2.8 ppg).

“We’re hopeful for contributions from other players in our sophomore and freshman class as well,” Upshire points out. “We’ll rely on our strengths being our leadership, our ability to comprehend game plans and our ability to change on the go.”

Badger begins their season on December 1 by hosting Campbell.

Badger Braves

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Josh Upshire

2022-23 Record: 20-6 (10-4), Northeastern Athletic

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Final to Cornerstone Christian

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 63.4

Scoring Defense: 49.0

2022-23 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Duncan Moy – 24.8

Rebounding: Duncan Moy – 9.7

Assists: Brad Hamilton – 5.3

Free Throw Percentage: Duncan Moy – 79.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Lewis Flowers – 40.0%

2023-24 Schedule

Dec. 1 – Campbell

Dec. 5 – Fairport Harding

Dec. 8 – at Maplewood

Dec. 12 – at Mathews

Dec. 15 – Pymatuning Valley

Dec. 19 – Heartland Christian

Dec. 22 – McDonald

Dec. 29 – at Girard

Jan. 3 – at Warren JFK

Jan. 5 – at Bristol

Jan. 9 – Southington Chalker

Jan. 12 – at Lordstown

Jan. 16 – St. John

Jan. 17 – at Windham

Jan. 23 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 26 – Maplewood

Jan. 30 – Mathews

Feb. 2 – at Pymatuning Valley

Feb. 6 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 9 – TBD

Feb. 13 – at Poland

Feb. 16 – at Jefferson