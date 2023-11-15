KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Badger closed out the 2022-23 season with 20-wins and a trip to the district championship game. This year the expectations are on the same trajectory with 6’5 senior Duncan Moy back in the mix.
Coach Josh Upshire states, “We’re looking to compete every night. Our non-conference schedule will test us and get us ready for tournament play. We want to give ourselves a chance to win our first conference in over fifteen years.”
Moy averaged 24.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and dished out 3.6 assists as a junior. He also shot 79% from the foul line (147-186) while earning All-State First-Team honors. Both Preston Geracitano (7.6 ppg) and Lewis Flowers (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg) started as freshmen last year. They’re both back along with seniors Nick Barr and Bryce Gross as well as sophomore Tyler McWilliams (2.8 ppg).
“We’re hopeful for contributions from other players in our sophomore and freshman class as well,” Upshire points out. “We’ll rely on our strengths being our leadership, our ability to comprehend game plans and our ability to change on the go.”
Badger begins their season on December 1 by hosting Campbell.
Badger Braves
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Josh Upshire
2022-23 Record: 20-6 (10-4), Northeastern Athletic
2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in District Final to Cornerstone Christian
2022-23 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 63.4
Scoring Defense: 49.0
2022-23 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Duncan Moy – 24.8
Rebounding: Duncan Moy – 9.7
Assists: Brad Hamilton – 5.3
Free Throw Percentage: Duncan Moy – 79.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Lewis Flowers – 40.0%
2023-24 Schedule
Dec. 1 – Campbell
Dec. 5 – Fairport Harding
Dec. 8 – at Maplewood
Dec. 12 – at Mathews
Dec. 15 – Pymatuning Valley
Dec. 19 – Heartland Christian
Dec. 22 – McDonald
Dec. 29 – at Girard
Jan. 3 – at Warren JFK
Jan. 5 – at Bristol
Jan. 9 – Southington Chalker
Jan. 12 – at Lordstown
Jan. 16 – St. John
Jan. 17 – at Windham
Jan. 23 – at Fairport Harding
Jan. 26 – Maplewood
Jan. 30 – Mathews
Feb. 2 – at Pymatuning Valley
Feb. 6 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Feb. 9 – TBD
Feb. 13 – at Poland
Feb. 16 – at Jefferson