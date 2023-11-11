AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In July, Fitch elevated its long-time assistant Dan Horacek to the role of the head coach of the girls program. Horacek was the junior varsity coach, a year ago, that went 15-5.

The new coach has seen much improvement among his roster over the course of the off-season.

“The girls have been working hard in the weight room and going to open gym throughout the summer,” Horacek said. “We have strong senior leadership from our four seniors (Ayla Ray, Destanie McCollough, Lannie Henning, Dasiyia Donlow). Also, we have a mix of returning younger players that’ll be key contributors (Kylie Folkwein, Samantha Severn, Rachel Spalding, Liz Spalding). The coaching staff has high hopes as we try to build upon a successful 2022-23 campaign.”

The Falcons begin the new season Nov. 22 at Louisville.

The intangibles are there for Fitch to have a successful season.

“Although we will not be the tallest, our team will play at a high tempo on both sides of the floor due to our athleticism of our players,” Horacek said. “We have a deep bench, so we’ll be able to maintain the high tempo set in the first minutes of the game.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fitch Falcons

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Dan Horacek

2022-23 Record: 10-13 (4-4 in the All-American Conference)

2022-23 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Semifinals to Boardman

2022-23 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 47.5

Scoring Defense: 47.4

2023-24 Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Louisville

Nov. 24 – Hudson

Nov. 29 – Struthers

Dec. 2 – Hathaway Brown

Dec. 4 – at Walsh Jesuit

Dec. 6 – Ursuline

Dec. 9 – at Kenston

Dec. 11 – St. Joseph Academy

Dec. 16 – Hoban

Dec. 28 – vs. Garrettsville Garfield (at South Range)

Dec. 29 – vs. Green (at South Range)

Jan. 3 – Harding

Jan. 6 – Canfield

Jan. 10 – Boardman

Jan. 13 – Howland

Jan. 20 – at Harding

Jan. 24 – at Canfield

Jan. 27 – at Boardman

Jan. 31 – at Howland

Feb. 3 – at West Branch

Feb. 5 – South Range

Feb. 7 – at Salem