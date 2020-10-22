High-powered offenses collide: West Branch & Ursuline discuss Saturday’s playoff matchup

Both teams are averaging over 34 points per game in what's set to be a marquee matchup in the Division IV, Region 13 quarterfinals

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch and Ursuline football teams will meet for the first time ever Saturday in what’s setting up to be a marquee matchup in Division IV, Region 13.

The Warriors enter as the three-seed and undefeated, while Ursuline has won four of their last five games coming in.

Both offenses are potent, averaging over 34 points per game, in what’s set to be a high-scoring showdown Saturday night in Beloit.

“We’re excited to play a team that we haven’t played before and I see a really good football team in West Branch with a very, very talented quarterback and receiving corps and a good running back,” said Dan Reardon, Ursuline head coach. “They’ve scored a ton of points so we have our work cut out for us with them.”

West Branch is coming off a 43-13 win over East Liverpool last week, while Ursuline defeated Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joseph, 47-21, to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

“Just from watching them on film and so forth, they’re a lot like we are schematically, offensively,” said Ken Harris, West Branch head coach. “We’re going to have to play a really good football game, we’re going to have to have a really good week at practice. We hope to just have some fun Saturday night, that’s what it’s about right now.”

