YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team led by as many as 29 points as the Penguins routed Milwaukee 87-58 Thursday night at the Beeghly Center.

With the win, YSU now has sole possession of first place in the Horizon League standings with three conference games left.

“Our guys responded, you know, that’s what was really neat to see them rise to the occasion,” said YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “You know, and that’s what you want. If you want to have a good program, you got to win in February and March.”

The Penguins never trailed in the game.

Adrian Nelson led YSU with 19 points while Dwayne Cohill had 18, Bryce McBride added 16 and Malek Green had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Bitter taste our mouth from the first game, just how we lost and what we knew we did wrong,” said YSU grad senior Adrian Nelson. “We just knew we had to come out what was on the line. Really, we know we want that first-place seed.”

Youngstown State improves to 21-7 overall and 13-4 in league play.

The 21 wins are the most for YSU as a Division I program and the most since 1977.

The Penguins host Green Bay on Saturday at 2 p.m.