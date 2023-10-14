GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City puts up big offensive numbers vs. Sharpsville and wins it, 50-14.

In the first quarter Grove City quarterback, Hunter Hohman, rushes up the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown, and Grove City is up 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, Grove City has a 4th and 13, Hohman throws to receiver Gavin Lutz who scores a 25-yard touchdown and Grove City is up 13-0.

In the second quarter, Sharpsville’s Caullin Summers rushes, scores a 2-yard touchdown. Sharpsville would miss the point after and Grove City is up 13-6.

In the third quarter, Grove City is up 43-6, Grove City’s Hohman rushes and scores a 30-yard touchdown.

Grove City and Sharpsville both move to 5-3 on the year.