High-flying Jarvie: Hickory standout discusses why he’s staying home to play for PSU Shenango

Jarvie will play his college basketball less than four miles from where he was a standout at Hickory High School

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – The seniors certainly made their mark for the Hickory boys basketball team this year.



In fact, three out of the four boys are going on to play at the collegiate level. Jaylen Jarvie joined that group this week after an electrifying four years with the Hornets.

“I love to dunk and get the fans hyped, get them into the game and bring that energy to the floor,” said Jarvie. “I always try to be the energy man, the spark plug.”

Jarvie’s athleticism caught the eye of a handful of colleges such as Westminster, Penn State Dubois and Pitt Johnstown. But he chose to stay home and play for Penn State Shenango, which is less than four miles from Hickory High School. Jarvie officially signed Thursday evening.



“I get homesick,” said Jarvie. “I can’t be too far my family, so it just felt like a good choice.”

Jarvie will also get a hometown feel with his college head coach. Geoffrey Evans is a former Hickory standout himself, who coached Jaylen early in his high school career.

“I know he’s going to work me hard, push me to my limits, then get me into shape for a college player,” said Jarvie. “Then, I just have to earn my spot.”

Jaylen scored nearly 700 career points for the Hornets, playing a big role in their District 10 Championship this season. They were one of the favorites to win it all this year, before the pandemic ended their tournament run.

“We were all brothers, and just family,” said Jarvie. “We did everything together and played as a team. We’ve been told that the team was legendary and we made history.”

Jaylen hopes to pursue a degree in Sports Management. His goal is to play four year of college basketball, with the first two being at Penn State Shenango.

“I just want to succeed in life and wherever that takes me, I’m willing to walk the path.”