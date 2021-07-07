Hickory’s three-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Year in surprise reveal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For nearly 40 years, we’ve honored the best and brightest high school students in the Valley as our Student Athlete of the Week, making it longest running franchise in Youngstown television history.

Watch the video above to see the surprise reveal of our Student Athlete of the Year!

This year, we received hundreds of nominations and chose just 40 students that met our four criteria. They must excel in the classroom and be successful in sports. We’re looking leaders in their class and kids that give back to the community.

Hickory senior Connor Evans is one of those students who does it all.

Evans was a three-sport athlete and a straight-A student at Hickory. He was a member of History, Spanish, Drama and Physics clubs, all of which makes him a perfect candidate to be Student Athlete of the Week.

But Evans’ resume doesn’t end there. He didn’t just play basketball, he was part of a senior class that won 94 games, the most in school history.

Evans was a three time District Ten champion and finished this past season as State Runner-Up.

He was also a two-time All-Region golfer and a captain of the baseball team. Evans won 18 games with the Hornets this past Spring and claimed the District Ten title. He will continue playing baseball next season at Chestnut Hill University.

And for those reasons, Evans was named our 2021 Male Student Athlete of the Year.

“Very surprised,” Evans said. “I thought you were just interviewing a few people and thought I wouldn’t be the only person here. And then I came here and won this and I’m the only person to get interviewed. It’s kind of unreal to be honest.”

Evans will also receive a $1,000 college scholarship thanks to the generous support of our year-long sponsors: Belleria Pizza and Italian Restaurant, Thiel College, Kufleitner Auto Group, TCF and the DeBartolo Corporation.