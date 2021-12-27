FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team grabbed a win in the Dresch-McCluskey Tournament over the host Farrell 60-46 Monday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Hornets were led by senior Jackson Pryts who had 20 points while Joey Fazzone added 15 on the night.

For Farrell, Lamont Samuels had a team-high 20 while Omar Steward had eight.

With the win, Hickory improves to 3-1 while Farrell drops to 2-3.

The Hornets advance to the final of the Dresch-McCluskey Tournament on Tuesday where they will play Meadville.