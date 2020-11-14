Hickory’s season comes to an end at 8-1

WINDBER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Bedford fell behind 7-6 in the second quarter; however, the Bison outscored Hickory 28-10 in the game’s final 28-minutes to secure a 34-17 win in the state quarterfinal.

Bedford (10-0) will be matched against Central Valley (10-0) next week in the Class 3A Western Final.

Hickory drops their first game of the season after winning the District 10 championship a week ago over Grove City.

The Bison were the first to score on a Mercury Swaim 2-yard plunge late in the first quarter to give Bedford a 6-0 lead.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, Michael Henwood tossed a 46-yard touchdown score to Matthew Cannone to take a 7-6 lead over Bedford. Their scoring drive covered 93-yards on 9 plays.

Bedford was also successful in possessing the ball on 9-plays for 95-yards which culminated in an Elijah Cook 3-yard touchdown run. The Bison took a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

Lukas Jones cut into the Bison lead -13-10 – with a Hickory field goal.

The Bison opened the second half with a 9-play drive which took over 3 minutes for Cook to make his way into the end zone from 12-yards out (Bedford, 20-10).

Late in the third quarter, Mercury Swaim goes over 200-yards rushing as Bedford takes a commanding 27-10 lead.

After Bedford’s 2-touchdown third quarter, Clay Wiesen goes in from two-yards out to cut into Bedford’s lead (27-17) early in the fourth quarter.

Cook answers Wiesen’s touchdown with his third of the game as Bedford doubled-up Hickory, 34-17, with 3:47 remaining.

Bedford’s quarterback Swaim gained over 250-yards on the ground.

Scoring Chart

Bedford, 34-17 (F)

First Quarter

B – Mercury Swaim, 2-yard TD run (B 6-0)

Second Quarter

H – Matthew Cannone, 46-yard TD catch from Michael Henwood (H 7-6)

B – Elijah Cook, 3-yard TD run (B 13-7)

H – Lukas Jones, 28-yard FG (B 13-10)

Third Quarter

B – Elijah Cook, 12-yard TD run (B 20-10)

B – Mercury Swaim, 56-yard TD run (B 27-10)

Fourth Quarter

H – Clay Wiesen, 2-yard TD run (H 27-17)

B – Elijah Cook, 3-yard TD run (H 34-17)