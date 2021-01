Henwood, the Hornets’ all-time leading passer, will continue his career at Slippery Rock this fall

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – Hickory quarterback Michael Henwood will continue his career at the next level, committing to Slippery Rock Friday.

Henwood made the news official on social media Friday afternoon.

Henwood is a two-time member of WKBN’s Big 22. He rushed for over 900 yards, threw for well over 2,000 yards and scored 34 total touchdowns this past season.

Henwood will graduate as the Hornets’ all-time leading passer.