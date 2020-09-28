Hickory’s Henwood headlines Big 22 Contenders for Week 5

Watch the video to see some of the Week 5 contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hickory’s Michael Henwood racked up over 340 yards passing, and threw six touchdowns in the Hornet’s 45-0 route of Slippery Rock last Saturday night. Henwood was a member of the Big 22 Class of 2019, and one of several area players putting up big numbers last week.

Watch the video above to see some of the Week 5 contenders for the Big 22.

This year marks the 15th season for our Big 22.

We have players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.