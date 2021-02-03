Hickory’s hard-hitting linebacker headed to college level

Rocco Iacino recorded in 114 tackles in just 9 games this past season

Rocco Iacino, Hickory, Big 22

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory senior Rocco Iacino will continue his academic and athletic career at Walsh University.

The Hornets linebacker made it official, signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning:

Iacino recorded in 114 tackles in just 9 games this past season. He finished with 11 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks , 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles on defense.

He also had 331 yards receiving, 90 yards rushing and 8 total touchdowns while helping lead the Hornets to the District Ten Championship.

