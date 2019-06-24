Hickory’s Grundy named Gatorade Pennsylvania Track & Field Athlete of the Year

He is the first track & field athlete from Hickory to be chosen for the award

CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Hickory’s Brock Grundy has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade Pennsylvania Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.



The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievements and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the track.

Grundy is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year which will be announced later this month.

Grundy swept the discus and shot put events at the recent Class AA state meet. He launched the discus 183 feet, two inches. He recorded a season-best 189-0 in the discus, which is ranked the nation’s 30th best among prep competitors.

In addition, he hurled the shot put 60-9.5, helping lead the Hornets to the team state championship.

Previous winners of the Gatorade Track & Field award winners include: Lolo Jones, (1997-98) in Iowa, Robert Griffin III (2006-07) in Texas.