SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The 10-1 Hickory wrestling team claimed its first District 10 AA Team Dual Championship on Saturday.

The Hornets defeated Ft. LeBoueuf 47-27 to win the crown.

Hickory defeated Girard, PA in the quarterfinals and Corry in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.

Hickory advances to the team state tournament with its opponent to be determined. The first round begins Thursday, Feb. 10.