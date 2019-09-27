Whitehead catches 2nd TD; Hickory jumps ahead of Eagles

One loss Hickory looks to knock Grove City out of the unbeaten ranks

Grove City has won 23 straight regular season games

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – One loss Hickory looks to hand Grove City their first loss in the regular season since 2016.

The Hornets opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game on a Ramarion Whitehead 52-yard touchdown catch from Matt Cannone to take a 7-0 lead.

Back comes Grove City, Curtis Hovis ran in a 12-yard run to cap off a prolonged possession to tie the game at 7 midway through the first quarter.

Late in the first half, Mike Henwood finds Whitehead for his second touchdown catch. This one from 18-yards away with 1:55 left in the second quarter to give the Hornets the 14-7 advantage.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 52-yard TD catch from Matt Cannone (H 7-0, 11:32)

G – Curtis Hovis, 12-yard TD run (T 7-7, 6:07)

Second Quarter

H – Ramarion Whitehead, 18-yard TD catch from Mike Henwood (H 14-7, 1:55)