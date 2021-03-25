Hickory leads in fourth quarter of state championship game

Hickory has rallied to take a 40-39 leads over Allentown Central Catholic in the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game

HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory has rallied to take a 40-39 leads over Allentown Central Catholic in the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Hornets struggled from the floor in the first half, shooting just 14.3% from the floor.

Matthew Cannone leads Hickory with 11 points. Peyton Mele has 10 for the Hornets.

Liam Joyce is leading Allentown Central Catholic with a game-high 18 points.

The Hornets are making their first trip to the state championship game since 1961.

Hickory entered the night with a record of 23-3, while Allentown Central Catholic was 19-4 entering the state championship game.