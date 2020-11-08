Hickory tops Grove City for third time this season; Hornets claim D10 title

Hickory topped Grove City 42-29 Saturday night, claiming the program's first District 10 Title since 2016.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory topped Grove City 42-29 Saturday night, claiming the program’s first District 10 Title since 2016.

According to professorbriggs.com, it is the tenth District 10 title in program history.

Hornets’ Quarterback Michael Henwood accounted for four touchdowns in the win. He rushed for 130 yards and two scores. He also completed 1528 passes for 164 yards and two touchdown passes.

Rocco Iacino also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win for the Hornets. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Ramarion Whitehead caught five passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Curtis Hovis led Grove City on the ground with 153 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Nemc also scored a touchdown on the ground.

Quarterback Logan Breese completed 19-30 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Anthony Pereira and and Zack Martin caught recorded touchdown receptions in the setback.

Grove City drops to 4-4 on the season. Hickory remains unbeaten at 8-0. The Hornets advance to face Bedford in the PIAA Quarterfinals next week.