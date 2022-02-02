HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory three-sport standout Joey Fazzone signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at Edinboro University.

Watch the video above to hear from the Hornets senior.

“It is really special. It was really stressing me out over the time period after the season,” Fazzone said.

“I went to Edinboro, and it felt like home. I really like the coaches, and I am excited to make this decision.”

Fazzone played both offensive and defensive line for Hickory this past season.

He was one of three Hornets named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Class 3A team.

“My grandfather played football in college and so did my father,” said Fazzone.

“I just want to follow their legacies. My grandfather was a Hall of Famer at Allegheny, and just follow his footsteps and try to be as good as he was.”

