HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory senior golfer McKenzie Gustas has signed her national letter of intent to play Division I golf at St. Francis University (PA).

She helped lead the Hornets to a state golf championship this past year.

Gustas was a state runner-up in her junior season in 2020.

Gustas is also a two-time individual medalist at the PIAA state golf tournament. She finished tied for sixth in 2021 and seventh in 2020.

The Hickory senior is the Tam O’Shanter course record-holder for females, having shot a 66 on Sept. 10, 2020.