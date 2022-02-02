HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory standout Jackson Pryts signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his career at Penn State.

Watch the video above to hear from Pryts.

The Hornets senior joins his father who also played at Penn State and his brother Andrew who played at Stanford as Division I football players.

In 11 games this past season, Pryts recorded 37 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns.

On defense, he registered two interceptions and 97 tackles in the regular season.

At Penn State, Pryts is expected to play linebacker for the Nittany Lions.

