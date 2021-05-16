Hickory standout football player makes college decision

Matt Cannone will be continuing his career at Gannon in the college ranks

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory High School football standout Matt Cannone will continue his playing career at Gannon University, he announced on Sunday.

The senior played in nine games for the Hornets this year, racking up 23 catches for 444 yards and seven touchdowns.

His best game of the season came in the Hornets’ finale against Bedford where Cannone had five catches for 146 yards and a score.

Cannone helped Hickory to an unbeaten regular season at 6-0 and a trip to the Class 3A Quarterfinal this past year.