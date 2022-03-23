HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory wide receive Ramarion Whitehead has officially committed to play college football at Heidelberg.

He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday evening.

“First, I would like to thank God for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank my mom, dad, aunt, grandpa, grandma, and also my siblings for always giving me a reason to go hard and never give up. I would like to thank Coach Dungee and the rest of the coaching staff and all of my teammates I had over the years. With that being said, I would be continuing my academic and athletic career at Heidelberg.”

In eleven games last Fall, Whitehead piled up 53 receptions for 829 yards and nine touchdowns for the Hornets.

He chose Heidelburg over Westminster and Edinboro.

Whitehead helped lead Hickory to a record of 7-4 in the 2021 high school football season.