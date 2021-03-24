Hickory softball welcomes back 4 seniors to a group that expects to win

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Four seniors return to Hickory’s softball program this year. Carlie Miller (2B/P), Ella Holland (OF), Alyssa Lenzi (C/1B) and Jaclyn Fustos (1B/OF) will all be back in the mix as the Hornets attempt to improve upon their 7-win total two years ago.
“We’re very excited,” states coach Will Zachrich. “It’s been long overdue. It’s been 680 days since our last game. I’m just glad we have the opportunity to get back on the field again. These girls are ready to go. I feel if we focus on the small goals we set for ourselves, the victories will fall into place.”
The season begins on Monday, March 29 when Meadville pays Hickory a visit.
Zachrich says, “I expect the upperclassmen to be great role models for our underclassmen on the field and in the classroom, having the girls buy into the program and understanding the true value in a team.”
Hickory Hornets softball preview
Head Coach: Will Zachrich
2019 Record: 7-11
2021 Schedule
March 29 – Meadville
March 30 – Sharon
April 1 – at Slippery Rock
April 6 – Jamestown
April 8 – at Oil City
April 10 – at Grove City
April 13 – at Kennedy Catholic
April 15 – at Corry
April 16 – at Sharpsville
April 19 – Villa Maria
April 20 – Franklin
April 22 – Titusville
April 24 – at Sharon
April 27 – Slippery Rock
April 29 – at Jamestown
May 4 – Oil City
May 6 – Grove City
May 13 – Corry
May 18 – at Franklin
May 20 – at Titusville