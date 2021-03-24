Hickory softball welcomes back 4 seniors to a group that expects to win

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Four seniors return to Hickory’s softball program this year. Carlie Miller (2B/P), Ella Holland (OF), Alyssa Lenzi (C/1B) and Jaclyn Fustos (1B/OF) will all be back in the mix as the Hornets attempt to improve upon their 7-win total two years ago.

“We’re very excited,” states coach Will Zachrich. “It’s been long overdue. It’s been 680 days since our last game. I’m just glad we have the opportunity to get back on the field again. These girls are ready to go. I feel if we focus on the small goals we set for ourselves, the victories will fall into place.”

The season begins on Monday, March 29 when Meadville pays Hickory a visit.

Zachrich says, “I expect the upperclassmen to be great role models for our underclassmen on the field and in the classroom, having the girls buy into the program and understanding the true value in a team.”

Hickory Hornets softball preview

Head Coach: Will Zachrich

2019 Record: 7-11

2021 Schedule

March 29 – Meadville

March 30 – Sharon

April 1 – at Slippery Rock

April 6 – Jamestown

April 8 – at Oil City

April 10 – at Grove City

April 13 – at Kennedy Catholic

April 15 – at Corry

April 16 – at Sharpsville

April 19 – Villa Maria

April 20 – Franklin

April 22 – Titusville

April 24 – at Sharon

April 27 – Slippery Rock

April 29 – at Jamestown

May 4 – Oil City

May 6 – Grove City

May 13 – Corry

May 18 – at Franklin

May 20 – at Titusville