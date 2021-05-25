Hickory softball moves on after eliminating General McLane

Hickory moves on to face Franklin on Thursday

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory battled back for a 5-3 win over General McLane in the District 10 Class 4A Quarterfinal.

Hickory will now move on to the district semifinal on Thursday against Franklin.

General McLane held a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

The Hornets took the lead for good in the second inning on a Kendra Koerth RBI single that drove in Malaiah Burns. Koerth scored on Hallie Miller’s triple to give Hickory a 4-2 advantage.

Senior Samantha Herberg belted a home run for the Lancers.

General McLane finishes their season at 7-9.

District Semifinal Schedule:

Hickory vs. Franklin

Villa Maria vs. Fort LeBoeuf