Hickory softball moves on after eliminating General McLane

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory battled back for a 5-3 win over General McLane in the District 10 Class 4A Quarterfinal.
Hickory will now move on to the district semifinal on Thursday against Franklin.
General McLane held a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
The Hornets took the lead for good in the second inning on a Kendra Koerth RBI single that drove in Malaiah Burns. Koerth scored on Hallie Miller’s triple to give Hickory a 4-2 advantage.
Senior Samantha Herberg belted a home run for the Lancers.
General McLane finishes their season at 7-9.
District Semifinal Schedule:
Hickory vs. Franklin
Villa Maria vs. Fort LeBoeuf