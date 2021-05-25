Hickory softball moves on after eliminating General McLane

Sports

Hickory moves on to face Franklin on Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
hickorysoftball_1525741706101.jpg

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory battled back for a 5-3 win over General McLane in the District 10 Class 4A Quarterfinal.

Hickory will now move on to the district semifinal on Thursday against Franklin.

General McLane held a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

The Hornets took the lead for good in the second inning on a Kendra Koerth RBI single that drove in Malaiah Burns. Koerth scored on Hallie Miller’s triple to give Hickory a 4-2 advantage.

Senior Samantha Herberg belted a home run for the Lancers.

General McLane finishes their season at 7-9.

District Semifinal Schedule:
Hickory vs. Franklin
Villa Maria vs. Fort LeBoeuf

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com