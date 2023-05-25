MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Franklin won the rubber match against Hickory, 7-4, to propel the Knights to the District 10 Quad A championship game on Monday against either Conneaut or Cathedral Prep.

Trailing by a run, Hickory’s Layla McClung drove in Mya Jewell on a ground out as the game-tying run (1-1) in the second inning.

Franklin’s senior Trinity Edge homered to take the lead back in favor of the Knights, 2-1.

Franklin scored five runs in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 7-1 on an Edge double and a two-run two-bagger for Riley Hanna.

In the top of the sixth, Jewell’s double drove in Kaelyn Fustos to cut Hickory’s deficit to five runs (7-2).

Later in the inning, Madison Trimboli drove another run to bring the Hornets within four. Trimboli crossed home plate on a wild pitch to close out the inning down 7-4.

Two weeks ago, Franklin had topped the Hornets – 12-8. On April 15, Hickory got the best of the Knights (7-6) earlier in the season.