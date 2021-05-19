Hickory softball earns Region 4 championship; Holland finishes with 4 extra base hits

Hickory has won or shared four region titles in the last 10 years

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Hickory won the Region 4 championship by defeating Sharon 12-1 on Wednesday.

The Hornets clinched their first outright title since 2012.

Hallie Miller tossed a complete game, two-hitter as she picked up three strikeouts. Ella Holland closed out her day with four hits, which included three doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Carlie Miller, Jaclyn Fustos and Kendra Koerth all drove in multiple runs.

Over their last four games, Hickory has outscored the opposition by a combined 62-9 score.

Hickory will now visit Titusville on Thursday to close out the regular season slate.

