Hickory sharpshooter heading to the Horizon League

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory standout basketball player Peyton Mele is heading to the Horizon League, announcing that he will continue his career at Oakland University.

Mele made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.

Excited to announce that I have accepted a PWO to Oakland University @OaklandMBB Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends that have gotten me to this point. pic.twitter.com/n1WuGLKBXp — Peyton Mele (@pmele2) June 27, 2021

The Hornets senior has 261 career three-pointers, that’s the most in school history and third-most in county history.

Mele has 1,545 career points, which is the 20th most all-time in Mercer County history and third-best in the history of the Hickory program.

He has helped the Hornets win three district titles. He likewise led them to a trip to Hershey for the Class 4A State Championship for the first time in 60 years.