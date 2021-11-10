Hickory sends 2 athletes to Division 1 college level

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two student-athletes from Hickory High School committed to Division One college programs on Wednesday.

Carter Gill and Clay Wiesen both signed their national letters of intent during the NCAA’s early signing period.

Gill committed to the University of Buffalo. The Hornets senior will continue his wrestling career with the Bulls next season.

Gill has won 99 matches over the last three seasons at Hickory. He posted a record of 28-9 last year and qualified for the PIAA State Championships in Hershey.

Buffalo was 4-3 overall last season in the Mid-American Conference.

Wiesen signed with Tennessee Tech University. The Hornets senior will continue his baseball career with the Golden Eagles next season.

Wiesen helped lead the Hornets to 18 wins as a junior and finished their season in PIAA Class 3A State Quarterfinals.

Tennessee Tech finished (22-25) last season and (15-15) in the Ohio Valley Conference.