NORTH ALLEGHENY, Pa. (WKBN) – In order for Hickory to move onto the state championship game, the Hornets will have to take down the defending champion Belle Vernon Leopards.

Belle Vernon topped Avonworth a week ago to win back-to-back WPIAL championships.

The winner will face either Wyomissing (12-1) or Northwestern Lehigh (14-0) on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. for the opportunity to play for the state crown at Cumberland Valley High School.

PIAA Class 3A High School Football State Semifinal

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. at North Allegheny High School

Hickory (11-2) vs. Belle Vernon (11-1)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Belle Vernon, 40.7; Hickory, 32.4

Scoring Defense: Belle Vernon, 8.9; Hickory, 13.2

Game Notes

-The Hornets began the season 3-2 after falling to Farrell, 26-7, on Sept. 22. From there, Hickory has won its last eight games.

-During their eight-game win streak, Hickory’s defense has not allowed an opponent to score more than 18 points a game.

-Zander Telesz ran for over 100 yards (TD) and threw for close to that same number (TD), Hickory got by Central Martinsburg – 26-13 – in the quarterfinal round a week ago from Mansion Park.

-Hickory is seeking its first trip back to the state title game since 1989. The Hornets won the 2A crown over Montoursville, 30-22.

-Belle Vernon defended their WPIAL 3A championship last week against Avonworth, 26-0, at Acrisure Stadium.

-Since losing to Thomas Jefferson (24-19) on Sept. 22, Belle Vernon ran off eight wins in a row. The Leopards scored seven consecutive games by scoring 49 points or more.

-During that stretch, the Leopards topped the 400-rushing mark in two contests. On Oct. 13, Belle Vernon went for 448 yards against Mount Carmel as a team on the ground. Just two weeks ago, East Allegheny allowed 475 rushing yards to the Leopards.

-Last year, Belle Vernon defeated Neumann Goretti (9-8) for the PIAA 3A title. The WPIAL has won six of the last state 3A titles (Beaver Falls, Quaker Valley, Aliquippa, Central Valley, Belle Vernon).

2023 Results

Hickory (11-2)

Hornets 26 Central 13*

Hornets 14 Sharon 6*

Hornets 38 Grove City 7*

Hornets 44 General McLane 12*

Hornets 28 Sharpsville 18

Hornets 38 Greenville 7

Hornets 29 Grove City 15

Hornets 48 Slippery Rock 14

Farrell 26 Hornets 7

Hornets 41 Wilmington 21

Sharon 12 Hornets 0

Hornets 63 Franklin 14

Hornets 45 Harbor Creek 7

*-playoff

Belle Vernon (11-1)

Leopards 26 Avonworth 0*

Leopards 49 East Allegheny 8*

Leopards 49 Deer Lakes 6*

Leopards 49 Elizabeth-Forward 28

Leopards 49 Southmoreland 7

Leopards 55 Mount Pleasant 7

Leopards 53 Greenburg-Salem 7

Leopards 57 South Allegheny 6

Thomas Jefferson 24 Leopards 19

Leopards 21 Penn-Trafford 0

Leopards 21 McKeesport 14

Leopards 40 Laurel Highlands 0

*playoff