HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team bounced back from a loss on Tuesday by topping Erie First Christian 63-21 on Saturday.

Hickory held Erie First to just six points in each of the first three quarters of the game.

Tyson Djakovich led the Hornets with a game-high 16 points while Joey Fazzone had 14 and Jackson Prtys added 11.

For Erie First Christian, Sam Gonzalez had a team-high 8 points.

With the win, Hickory improves to 6-2 while Erie First Christian drops to 3-5.