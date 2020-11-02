Hickory puts their unbeaten season on the line in the District 10 title tilt against Grove City

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City looks to play spoiler to Hickory’s dominating season that has led these two schools to the 3A District 10 championship match up this Saturday. The Hornets have outscored Grove City, 69-28, in their two meetings this year.

Winner will play either Bedford or Central (Martinsburg) in the State Quarterfinal next week.

2020 District 10 Class AAA Football Championship

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Grove City (4-3) at Hickory (7-0)

Last Meeting

Oct. 2, 2020 – Hickory, 28-7

…Michael Henwood threw for 303 yards and 3 scores in Hickory’s 28-7 win over Grove City on the first Friday of October.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Hickory, 40.3; Grove City, 23.1

Scoring Defense: Hickory, 11.3; Grove City, 19.6

Notes

-Grove City has appeared in the previous 4 District 10 championship matchups. In 2016, they were defeated by Meadville – 62-26 – in the 5A Championship. In 2017, Grove City defeated Meadville, 35-14. In each of the past two seasons, Grove City has fallen to Sharon (23-6 in 2018; 33-21 in 2019).

-Hickory’s defense has held 4 of their last 5 opponents to 7-points or less.

-Michael Henwood became the first Mercer County player to throw for over 4,000-yards and rush for over 1,500-yards in his career last week.

-For the season, Henwood is 2-yards shy of throwing for 1,700 yards (1698) this season. Henwood has also rushed for 11.4-yards per carry (727 yards on 64 attempts) and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s thrown for 18 touchdowns. Ramarion Whitehead has caught 7 and Matt Cannone has hauled in 6 touchdowns this season.

District 10 Championships

Hickory – 9 (1988, 1989, 1991, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Grove City – 3 (2004, 2011, 2017)