Hickory notches fourth win; Hornets roll past Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory rolled past Greenville 28-7 Friday night in week five of the high school football season in Western Pennsylvania.



Hickory improves to 4-1 overall on the campaign.



The loss drops Greenville to 3-2 overall this season.

