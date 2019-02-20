Hickory names Bill Dungee new head football coach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - A new era of Hickory football is officially underway.

The Hermitage School board named Bill Dungee their new head football coach at a meeting Tuesday.

Dungee has roots in Mercer County as a Farrell graduate. He served as an assistant coach with the Steelers, and most recently as an assistant at Sharon.

He takes over for Bill Brest, who resigned back in December after nine seasons with the team.

Dungee released this statement Tuesday night on social media:

"I want to take a minute to thank the Hermitage School District Board of Education and Administration for giving me this opportunity to lead the Hickory Hornets football program. I also want to say thank you to Coach Jarrett Samuels and Farrell Steelers Football and Coach Jim Wildman and Sharon Tigers Football for the opportunities they have given me over the past 10 years. Last and certainly not least Special Thanks to my wife Ericka and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To the Hickory Hornets Football players’ its time to go to work."

Dungee is currently employed as the Business and Finance Director at Penn State Shenango.