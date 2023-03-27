MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – For the first time in Mercer County, Pennsylvania history, a varsity high school lacrosse game took place at Hickory High School between the Hornets and St. Vincent-St. Mary’s (OH).

View the full story above to check out Hickory’s Donny DeBlasio scoring the first goal in Mercer County varsity lacrosse history with 6:18 left in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.

“Of the 18 kids on the team, 10 of them have never touched a lacrosse stick until a month or so ago,” said Hickory lacrosse coach Don DeBlasio. “So really just they’re excited to be here and really can’t wait to get going with the season as we are.”

As the Hickory Hornets lacrosse team warmed up for the first varsity lacrosse game ever in Mercer County, they were well aware of the history in front of them, considering what it took to get them here.

“To be able to start something like this is really awesome,” said Hickory junior Donny DeBlasio. “It’s really cool to be able to experience this in this area. We did a lot to get here, like nonstop all year round, always doing stuff to prepare.”

Both on the field and off, knocking on doors and businesses and doing anything they could to fund the program’s inaugural season.

“We have to find all of our sponsors ourselves, so we go around to businesses and start and get money from them in turn for a sponsorship,” said Hickory junior Rocco Russo.

As they embark on year one, the team hopes to pave the way for the sport at Hickory and make their mark throughout the county.

“It [would] be great to be able to, you know, come back from college and see that your program [is] still around and doing well with more players coming every year,” Russo said.

The Hornets dropped the matchup to St. Vincent-St. Mary’s 20-10 as the Irish improve to 4-1.

DeBlasio finished with a team-high six goals for the Hornets and goalie Aragon Jones recorded 18 saves.

Hickory falls to 0-2 to start the year and hits the road for three straight away contests, starting with McDowell on March 29.