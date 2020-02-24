Hickory indoor track standouts qualify for championships at Penn State

Sports

The Hickory Hornet Indoor Track and Field team qualified a total of eight individuals for the PTFCA Championship.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hickory High School Hornets Indoor Track and Field State Qualifiers.

Credit: Hickory High School Athletics

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Hickory Hornet Indoor Track and Field team qualified a total of eight individuals for the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s Championship. The event will take place on Sunday, March 1st and will be held at Penn State University.

Hickory Qualifiers include the following student-athletes: Cole Frazier (800m), Braedon Allen (60M Hurdles), Daphne Borowicz (60M Hurdles), CJ Nagle (High Jump), Aniyah Anderson (60M Hurdles), Paige Griffith (High Jump), Luca Bertolasio (High Jump), and Christie Boren (High Jump). 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS