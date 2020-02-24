HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Hickory Hornet Indoor Track and Field team qualified a total of eight individuals for the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s Championship. The event will take place on Sunday, March 1st and will be held at Penn State University.
Hickory Qualifiers include the following student-athletes: Cole Frazier (800m), Braedon Allen (60M Hurdles), Daphne Borowicz (60M Hurdles), CJ Nagle (High Jump), Aniyah Anderson (60M Hurdles), Paige Griffith (High Jump), Luca Bertolasio (High Jump), and Christie Boren (High Jump).
Hickory indoor track standouts qualify for championships at Penn State
